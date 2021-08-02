Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Offense

Cal starts camp on Friday, and with that come the questions of who starts for the Bears going into the anticipated 2021 season. With that, we're projecting the depth chart for the Bears and what it looks like heading into camp. A couple caveats: - This is not Cal's actual depth chart, they will release one after fall camp - This is a projection of who would start if the season started today

QB Depth Player(s) 1st Chase Garbers 2nd Zach Johnson or Ryan Glover 3rd Robby Rowell or Kai Millner 4th Blake DeBisschop

At the quarterback position, Chase Garbers is the clear starter for the Bears, as he'll be the first four year starter at QB since Kevin Riley over a decade ago. Behind him is where an interesting competition is taking shape. Zach Johnson was the clear backup coming out of spring football, but the Bears went and got a grad transfer in Ryan Glover to add to the competition. In addition, Robby Rowell had a strong spring, and Kai Millner should figure into the backup conversation, depending on how well he takes to the offense. Johnson should be considered the frontrunner to backup Garbers at this point.

RB Depth Player(s) 1st Christopher Brooks or Marcel Dancy or Damien Moore 2nd DeCarlos Brooks or Chris Street or Ashton Stredick

The running back position is in a bit of a logjam for a clear starter, but there's a willingness by Bill Musgrave and Aristotle Thompson to use multiple backs a game. Christopher Brooks (formerly Christopher Brown), Marcel Dancy, and Damien Moore all have starts to their name, with Moore having a strong true freshman performance. Brooks, if healthy, has been productive (as the active leader on the team in touchdowns, rushing yards, and all purpose yards), but he hasn't stayed healthy over the last two seasons. Dancy has been used mainly as a change of pace back, returning for his 'super-senior' season. Behind them, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street got the majority of the carries during the spring game, with Brooks scoring both rushing touchdowns on the day, either one of the two, along with a speedy back in Stredick, could break into that upper group.

Jeremiah Hunter has impressed since arriving on campus, and is in line for playing time in 2021 (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)

WR Depth X Z 1st Kekoa Crawford Nikko Remigio 2nd Jeremiah Hunter or Trevon Clark Monroe Young 3rd Tommy Christakos or Mason Mangum Justin Baker or Aidan Lee 4th J. Michael Sturdivant Mavin Anderson

A group with more depth than has been had in a while, this depth chart doesn't necessarily show what the Bears will do with their three-wide receiver sets, as Remigio lined up as a slot receiver on nearly 90% of Cal's offensive snaps a year ago. Crawford and Remigio are the most experienced of the group, and the Bears have a few younger guys who will ascend to playing time in 2021. Hunter is chief among them, as he may be a starter by the start of the season, if not partway through. Clark has had plenty of potential since coming out of junior college, but he has a number of younger players to fight off for more playing time. Young, from the same recruiting class as Remigio, excelled during the spring per Justin Wilcox, and will play a role at the Z-receiver spot, both as a blocker and pass catcher. Cal also likes Aidan Lee (a big wideout at a listed 240 lbs) and Justin Baker (lauded for his speed by Chase Garbers and Kuony Deng on Pac-12 Media Day) at that Z spot, both potentially being used in jet sweep situations. Christakos also had an excellent spring, and like a number of guys, could see time at eitherr X or Z. He fills the niche of a tall, jump ball wideout, while Mangum, per Burl Toler during the spring, might be the fastest of the group with his straight line speed. Then comes the freshmen, both talented guys who could find early playing time depending on how quickly they've taken to the offense. Sturdivant was Cal's highest rated recruiting commitment in the 2021 class, and has the skillset to be a number one wideout sooner rather than later with his combination of 6'3" frame and route-running ability. Anderson, listed at 6', is seen as a great run after catch player and has a skillset for the Z spot.

Nick Alftin impressed during the spring, and he'll look to see more time at the TE position in the fall (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)

TE Depth Y H 1st Jake Tonges or Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald 2nd Nick Alftin or Jermaine Terry Elijah Mojarro or Jake Muller 3rd Keleki Latu

One of the more interesting positions to watch, as Cal plans to continue using 12 personnel more frequently, with tight ends likely doing more 'fullback jobs,' though the Bears did add two walk-on fullbacks. The trio of Moore, Tonges, and Reinwald will play in some fashion as the likely starters, but how the Bears rotate behind those three will be interesting to watch, with other players who can fill different niches. Terry in particular is intriguing, partially for his blocking ability as a true freshman and for his willingness to learn early in his Cal career. Alftin also grabbed a lot of attention for his performance during spring practice as well. Mojarro and Muller both may fit the H-back role better than a true Y, but the positions are relatively interchangeable and players have been crosstrained at both spots. Muller benefitted from getting plenty of reps during the spring game, something Latu and Terry will benefit from during fall camp as well.

Brian Driscoll (60) will be in the competition for the starting center spot (Al Sermeno - KLC Fotos)

Table Name LT LG C RG RT 1st Will Craig Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll McKade Mettauer Valentino Daltoso 2nd Brayden Rohme Ben Coleman or Gentle Williams Ben Coleman or Cindric Ben Coleman or Gentle Williams Rohme or Everett Johnson or Bastian Swinney 3rd Ender Aguilar Ryan Lange Dylan Jemtegaard