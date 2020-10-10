Cal will get to their second practice of fall camp this afternoon, but Cal defensive coordinator, defensive linemen Zeandae and Brett Johnson, and safety Daniel Scott discussed their thoughts on returning to football and more.

- Sirmon was asked about how the Bears plan to replace outside linebacker Tevin Paul, who was the biggest opt-out for 2020. Sirmon mentioned the continued rise of Cam Goode, and the progression of sophomore Braxten Croteau.

"Cam Goode has been a consistent performer, statistically he played well last year, and he's a guy that can rush the quarterback, play in space, and he's continuing to improve, playing on the line of scrimmage at that 6/9 technique. Braxten Croteau is a player we know has worked extremely hard. He has developed physically, and he is a very conscientious player, in the weight room he knows exactly what he's doing, getting bigger and stronger. Braxten's going to have the opportunity for some increased opportunities as well."

- Installation of offense has been simplified in camp, and the same goes for the defense, which has a better base to work from with the staff continuity. Sirmon noted that they may not integrate as much of the STAR position because of it, and that due to the shortened schedule, they may install more situationally.

"Probably not as much as we wanted to, just the lack of reps," Sirmon said, "we aren't able to get everything that we wanted to get in. Not only are we modifying the personnel groupings, we're also modifying some of the install volume. The things we know need to be in, we're spending a lot of time on that, and with the modified schedule of opponents, there were things we carried specifically for certain opponents, so some of those things with just the North, and some of the North starting to take shape with a couple new coordinators and a new head coach, there are a couple things we feel we can carry against any offensive philosophy, and then once the new coordinators show what direction they're going, we'll have some things that we probably will need to ramp up as the season goes on."

- Sirmon did make the point that they have to limit as much of what they're doing with Cal's freshman defensive line group, as the veteran guys like both Johnsons, Aaron Maldonado and JH Tevis will have to cover '2.5 positions' in order to protect the freshmen. Zeandae Johnson did say that he's been impressed at what the young group has done so far.

"We've been real mindful of what we installed yesterday," Sirmon said, "we're going to have more today. We're going to see, first of all physically, what they're capable of and mentally as we get more installation in what's going to be the limiting factor, if that's going to effort or being in shape, or if we're putting too much defense in, if we're going to see a stunt in their progression. AB (Andrew Browning) is as fine a D-Line coach (as there is) in America, so we're going to lean on his development and in his input in how much more we put on those young players and what they're capable of holding."

"I've been really impressed with those guys," Johnson added, "they've been able to pick up the playbook pretty quickly. Our playbook is a bit dense, especially for guys coming straight out of high school, but they've taken to it well and have been able to fit in to the defense at 4i, some nose, some scheme that fits them. I think it's a testament to recruiting guys, they're ready to go, as ready as I've seen freshmen."

- The sixth year Johnson was all smiles during his Zoom session, happy to be back, and was complementary of his fellow defensive linemen, saying Aaron Maldonado was due for a breakout year and that JH Tevis' had perfect technique. Despite all that, a potential seventh year (known colloquially as a 'Blutarsky') in Berkeley is not happening.

"I don't think I'll require a seventh, seven years of college is a bit of a stretch," Johnson said, "I feel like I can make my mark in these seven games, and end my career as a Cal Bear there."

- Daniel Scott did give the assorted media a hint to the two-deep at the safety position, where he had a handful of reps to end 2019 and looks to start for the Bears there in 2020

"Elijah (Hicks), me, Craig (Woodson), Trey (Paster), we're all really trying to dive into the books and have an understanding of our defense," Scott said, "We're all pushing each other as hard as we can, to try to be the best secondary in the country."

- That group, namely Hicks and Scott, is enjoying using the mental piece on defense, as their only opponent at this point is the Cal offense in practice.

"Just preparing us for quarterbacks we're going to play in the season," Scott said, "and preparing Chase for some DBs he's going to face coming up. Showing different looks, not always showing what we're going to play, we're trying to disguise ourselves, get a little work in with stuff we're trying to do in the season. We're definitely trying to get in his head, it's camp, so this is our opponent, our offense is our opponent."

- Sophomore defensive lineman Brett Johnson was one of Cal's most impressive freshmen a year ago, and he did it at nose guard, a tough position for a freshman to adjust to. Now Johnson, a former high school wrestling standout, gets to use his knowledge of leverage in more one on one matchups from a defensive end spot, playing inside shade of the tackle.

"I feel like 4i is where I'm more naturally suited." Johnson said, "I stayed at nose guard all through high school, so I'm used to that style, deep interior D-lineman play with a bunch of guys on you, but now that I'm in a bigger league with bigger people it makes more sense for me to be in a 4i."

- Johnson also noted that Cal does have starting group on the defensive line, even early in camp

"It's me, Maldonado, and Zeandae," Johnson said, "we're the guys up front now for our odd package. We are a decently experienced group, we've been playing pretty hard, so I expect us to play well."

- The sophomore from Phoenix also had the experience in the offseason of dealing with COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and went back home to recover, though his recovery was relatively simple. He's currently up to 290 lbs and is up to speed with his conditioning back.

"I was just in my house, playing (Call of Duty) Warzone and eating chicken pot pies," Johnson said, "living the lazy quarantine life for a little bit. But afterwards, I got my conditioning back."