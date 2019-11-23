Chase Garbers ran himself into Cal history. In a game where Garbers was named the starter (to the press) hours before, the redshirt sophomore QB avoided pass rushers all night and ended a decade of collective misery to Stanford in the 24-20 win. That win makes Cal: -12-3 when Garbers plays the majority of the quarterback reps - 6-0 in 2019 when they score more than 20 points - Bowl eligible for the second consecutive year - Happy enough that the Cal Rally Committee fell down in the 'Nerd Staredown' as the Axe was transferred.

The Axe eventually made its way to the locker room, to Justin Wilcox and company, who got to celebrate with a prize that has long eluded them.

Remigio While Chase Garbers will get plenty of deserved credit, Nikko Remigio had the most success a wideout has had in the Big Game since Geoff McArthur. The sophomore wideout had 9 receptions for 157 yards and a score, setting up the tying touchdown with a beautifully run inside fade. Remigio took advantage of man coverage on a couple occasions, while also finding open space on a couple passes on the final drive.

Remigio looked poised to break out in the offseason, but quarterback injuries and injuries to Remigio had prevented it. He couldn't have picked a better game.

Defense Cal had a coverage bust on their first defensive drive. They had a handful of issues the rest of the way through, trusting their DBs in one on one coverage on the outside to varying levels of success, but they held up just enough, punctuated by the Lone Toailoa stop to end Stanford's final drive. The Bears did a handful of things defensively in the second half, not limited to: - Bringing in Daniel Scott and putting him in the box against heavy packages - Using Traveon Beck to cover the deep middle third in the zone, getting bigger safeties on Stanford's bigger receivers - Rotating on the defensive line more, with Aaron Maldonado and Lone Toailoa coming in together in certain packages. It all led to Stanford averaging 4.1 yards per play in the second half, as Cal's offense put up 7.4 (mostly due to the final two drives) A Myriad of Factors Wilcox alluded to Valentino Daltoso and Evan Weaver both being sick in the leadup to the game. Daltoso had to come out during the game because of it, with Henry Bazakas coming in at left tackle. McKade Mettauer also came out for a bit, with Erick Nisich filling in. Weaver didn't miss a snap. Clark While Trevon Clark's stats aren't big (3 receptions for 47 yards), he made the biggest play to set up the final score, just making a fantastic catch against 1 on 1 coverage