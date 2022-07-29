Positivity is clear for Cal, Justin Wilcox at Pac-12 Media Day

Friday afternoon, Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox took center stage at Pac-12 Media Day to answer questions along with center Matthew Cindric and safety Daniel Scott.

As one can assume, quite the variety of topics were presented to the sixth-year head coach.

Among them: Conference realignment, new expectations and roster turnover were all on the table. Here are some of the most interesting takeaways that we gathered from Wilcox’s time on the mic: