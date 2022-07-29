Positivity is clear for Cal, Justin Wilcox at Pac-12 Media Day
Friday afternoon, Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox took center stage at Pac-12 Media Day to answer questions along with center Matthew Cindric and safety Daniel Scott.
As one can assume, quite the variety of topics were presented to the sixth-year head coach.
Among them: Conference realignment, new expectations and roster turnover were all on the table. Here are some of the most interesting takeaways that we gathered from Wilcox’s time on the mic:
On conference realignment
In typical Justin Wilcox fashion, he mostly dodged the bullets on these questions and left it to the administration. Nothing wrong with that, but perhaps not the most entertaining segment.
“I’m very bullish on our program, our institution and what we can offer a young man who wants to get a good education,” said Wilcox.
“There’s change in college football and we have to adapt and change with it.”
