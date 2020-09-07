It only feels right that after the Bears lost a piece of their present at the DB position in Cam Bynum, that we look forward again, back to the future (loosely defined here as the 2022ish era), since that is the only knowable known at this moment. Welcome back to 1000 – or something close to that -- words on: the future Cal DBs.

I’ve listed players by year, due to the uncertainty about how the eligibility stuff will play out.

Previous Installments: Tight End | Quarterback