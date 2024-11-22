PODCAST: Previewing the 127th Big Game between Cal and Stanford

The 127th Big Game is set to play out Saturday as Cal and Stanford meet up once again in the second-longest rivalry in the West. The Stanford Axe has remained in Berkeley for a few years as the Bears have built a three-game winning streak in the matchup with their last loss coming in a 24-23 game at California Memorial Stadium in 2020.

Since then the Bears have controlled the matchup including collecting a 27-15 victory last year across the Bay. Cal still trails in the matchup overall with the Cardinal leading the all-time matchup, 65-50-1.

Justin Wilcox's team is still seeking out bowl eligibility while Cal alum and Stanford head coach Troy Taylor is looking for his team to build off of its win over Louisville last weekend.

In our latest podcast episode, Matt Moreno and Maria Kholodova are joined by CardinalSportsReport's Ben Parker for some perspective from the other side and to talk all things Big Game.

Find out what you need to know ahead of the rivalry matchup plus learn who we're picking to come away with a victory and the Stanford Axe on Saturday.