PODCAST: Previewing Cal's Week 9 matchup with Oregon State

Cal returns to the field Saturday for a matchup with old Pac-12 counterpart Oregon State. The two teams are in different conferences now, but they have had plenty of battles throughout the years.
The Bears are looking to get back on the winning side against the Beavers after back-to-back losses in the matchup while also breaking out of a four-game losing streak. Oregon State looks much different than the team that knocked off Cal, 50-42, last year at California Memorial Stadium.
There will be some familiar faces on the other sideline, however, including quarterback Gevani McCoy who made the move over from Idaho during the offseason. Cal faced McCoy last year and has some familiarity for what to expect this weekend.
In our latest podcast episode, Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno is joined by our good friend and regular special guest Maria Kholodova to break down the Week 9 matchup for Cal and offer up score predictions.In addition to that, Matt and Maria look back on last week's loss at the hands of NC State in which Cal allowed another opponent to come back late.
We have you covered from all angles in this week's episode, and you can listen to it now!
