Cal is set to open its eighth season under head coach Justin Wilcox this weekend when the Bears host UC Davis at California Memorial Stadium. There are plenty of questions marks still remaining for Cal after an offseason filled with roster movement.

The Bears have turned over a big portion of the roster welcoming in many new faces who fans will see on the field this Saturday when the game kicks off at 2 p.m.

One big remaining unknown is at the quarterback position where the Bears have yet to name a starter for Saturday's contest against the Aggies. Returning starter Fernando Mendoza didn't quite do enough to earn the job outright by the end of training camp, or at least enough for the staff to name him QB1, with North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers being the other player most in the mix.

Wilcox remained mum on a starter this week and left open the possibility of playing both quarterbacks this weekend.

In the first episode of what will be a weekly podcast at Golden Bear Report, reporter Matt Moreno joins publisher Ryan Young to discuss the situation at quarterback and many other burning topics surrounding the Bears heading into Week 1 of the season.