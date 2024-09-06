Cal (1-0) is on the road this week in SEC Country where Auburn (1-0) awaits the return game from the first-ever series between the two programs. Last season, the Bears hosted the Tigers in Berkeley for what was an ugly 14-10 loss for Cal in nonconference play.

Justin Wilcox's team left that game feeling like it let one slip away, and now will head to Alabama looking for some revenge. Both teams have changed quite a bit since last September's meeting at California Memorial Stadium.

The Bears revamped the roster with over 50 new players, many of whom contributed already in the season opener against UC Davis last week. Hugh Freeze has also made some changes to his roster with some key additions this year making the Tigers look different than the team Cal saw a year ago.

In the latest episode of our podcast, Golden Bear Report staff publisher Ryan Young is joined by reporter Matt Moreno to discuss the top takeaways from Cal's Week 1 win over the Aggies while also taking time to look ahead to this weekend's big matchup at Auburn.