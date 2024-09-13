Cal returns home this week after a crucial early-season victory last Saturday against Auburn on the road. The Bears (2-0) will look to continue their hot start in Week 3 as they welcome San Diego State (1-1) to Berkeley for a 7:30 p.m. contest at California Memorial Stadium.

Justin Wilcox and his program have been drumming up support for the Bears following last week's victory over the Tigers that brought the team some national attention.

Now, Cal will look to avoid the potential trap game against the Aztecs, who are in their first season under new head coach Sean Lewis and coming off a shutout loss to Oregon State.

In this episode, our former Golden Bear Report colleague and special guest Maria Kholdova joins reporter Matt Moreno to look back on the importance of Cal's Week 2 win over Auburn and look ahead to this week's matchup.