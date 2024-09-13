in other news
Everything Cal coach Justin Wilcox said after Bears' 21-14 win over Auburn
The full transcript from Justin Wilcox's time with the media after Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Cal receives votes in updates polls after road win over Auburn
The Bears defeated Auburn, 21-14, in front of 88,000 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on road win over Auburn
The Bears' head coach plus Nohl Williams, Fernando Mendoza, Teddye Buchanan and Nyziah Hunter all talk.
RECAP: Cal defense stymies Auburn to seal key road win
The Bears forced five turnovers to help secure the 21-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
Join the conversation after Cal's 21-14 win over Auburn
The Bears held on at Jordan-Hare Stadium to earn a crucial win on the road against the Tigers on Saturday.
Cal returns home this week after a crucial early-season victory last Saturday against Auburn on the road. The Bears (2-0) will look to continue their hot start in Week 3 as they welcome San Diego State (1-1) to Berkeley for a 7:30 p.m. contest at California Memorial Stadium.
Justin Wilcox and his program have been drumming up support for the Bears following last week's victory over the Tigers that brought the team some national attention.
Now, Cal will look to avoid the potential trap game against the Aztecs, who are in their first season under new head coach Sean Lewis and coming off a shutout loss to Oregon State.
In this episode, our former Golden Bear Report colleague and special guest Maria Kholdova joins reporter Matt Moreno to look back on the importance of Cal's Week 2 win over Auburn and look ahead to this week's matchup.