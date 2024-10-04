PODCAST: ESPN College Gameday comes to Berkeley for Cal vs. Miami

It is a special moment for the Bears as they host the event for the first time ever, and get an opportunity to showcase the program on a national stage.

The big day has almost arrived. ESPN College Gameday has set up shot on The Glade as Berkeley prepares to host the national pregame show on Saturday ahead of Cal's Week 6 matchup with No. 8 Miami.

In our latest podcast episode, Maria Kholodova is back as our special guest to join Matt Moreno in discussing the significance of the moment for the team and Cal community.

Plus, there is a game that will be played at the end of the day Saturday, and the Bears will have an opportunity to make some noise in the ACC facing the top team in the conference on Saturday night.

Join us as we discuss that matchup against Cam Ward and the Hurricanes plus offer up our game predictions and Maria even tells you her favorite spots to fill up on food and drink ahead of Cal's big contest.