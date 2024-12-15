PODCAST: Cal ushers in new era as Bears prepare for LA Bowl

In the current era of college football, Cal has bucked the trend in many ways. Justin Wilcox has been able to keep most of his coaching staff intact for years, but that is changing. On the heels of a 6-6 regular season, the eighth-year head coach has made sweeping changes to the Bears' staff in the weeks following the final loss against SMU.

Out is Mike Bloesch as offensive coordinator, and in has stepped former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin along with new offensive staffers Kyle Cefalo, Nick Rolovich and Famika Anae (this episode was recorded before Anae's hiring was made official).

Those are not the only changes happening in Berkeley, either.

This week the Bears learned that they will need a new quarterback next season after team leader and face of the program Fernando Mendoza surprisingly announced his entrance into the transfer portal after three seasons at Cal.

There is also a bowl game to get ready for as the Bears prepare to face UNLV in the LA Bowl this week at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

There is a lot to get to this week and Matt Moreno and Maria Kholodova are back again to discuss all of it in our latest episode of the Bear With Us podcast.