PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next

Cal returns to the field at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday still looking for its first ACC victory as a member of its new conference.

The Bears suffered heartbreak again last week on the road in a 2-point loss to Pitt in the latest one-score contest under Justin Wilcox.

Cal had an opportunity to win late but a missed field goal kept the Bears from snapping a losing streak that not sits at three games entering this week's matchup against NC State, which is also still looking for its first conference victory.