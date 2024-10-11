PODCAST: Cal regrouping after Miami loss to face No. 22 Pitt

In our latest podcast episode, our friend Maria Kholodova is back as special guest helping Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno look back on what happened in the loss to the Hurricanes on what was otherwise a memorable day in Berkeley.

Cal has turned the page on its close loss to Miami last Saturday and will not look ahead towards another ranked opponent. No. 22 Pitt awaits the Bears this weekend as the team makes the trip across the country for Week 7 to face the undefeated Panthers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

In addition to the football, ESPN College Gameday set up shop on Memorial Glade for one of the best episodes the national pregame show has ever put together.

We take time to relive the day and discuss the impact it had on the fan base as the Cal faithful continue to shine a lot on the program and school.

There is more football to be played, and Cal will look to break Pitt's unbeaten streak this Saturday when it heads out east. Matt and Maria breakdown the matchup and offer up their score predictions as the Bears seek out their first ACC victory.