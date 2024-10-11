Advertisement

Top takeaways: Reflecting on Cal's 39-38 loss to Miami

Top takeaways: Reflecting on Cal's 39-38 loss to Miami

A look back at what stood out in the Bears' stunning meltdown against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

 AJ Alany
ACC announces afternoon kickoff for Cal’s Week 8 matchup with NC State

ACC announces afternoon kickoff for Cal’s Week 8 matchup with NC State

The Bears will play back-to-back afternoon games with the Oct. 19 contest against the Wolfpack set for 12:30 p.m. PT.

 Matt Moreno
Cal stunned as No. 8 Miami comes back to spoil upset bid

Cal stunned as No. 8 Miami comes back to spoil upset bid

The Bears squandered a 25-point lead in the second half to drop their second straight game.

 Matt Moreno
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Fernando Mendoza and Cade Ulave review Miami loss

WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Fernando Mendoza and Cade Ulave review Miami loss

The Cal head coach, quarterback and linebacker provide their thoughts after the Bears' meltdown against the Hurricanes.

 Matt Moreno
Game thread: Cal vs. No. 8 Miami

Game thread: Cal vs. No. 8 Miami

Follow along and join the conversation as the Bears host the Hurricanes on a big Saturday night in Berkeley.

 Staff

Published Oct 11, 2024
PODCAST: Cal regrouping after Miami loss to face No. 22 Pitt
Staff
Cal has turned the page on its close loss to Miami last Saturday and will not look ahead towards another ranked opponent. No. 22 Pitt awaits the Bears this weekend as the team makes the trip across the country for Week 7 to face the undefeated Panthers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

In our latest podcast episode, our friend Maria Kholodova is back as special guest helping Golden Bear Report's Matt Moreno look back on what happened in the loss to the Hurricanes on what was otherwise a memorable day in Berkeley.

In addition to the football, ESPN College Gameday set up shop on Memorial Glade for one of the best episodes the national pregame show has ever put together.

We take time to relive the day and discuss the impact it had on the fan base as the Cal faithful continue to shine a lot on the program and school.

There is more football to be played, and Cal will look to break Pitt's unbeaten streak this Saturday when it heads out east. Matt and Maria breakdown the matchup and offer up their score predictions as the Bears seek out their first ACC victory.

