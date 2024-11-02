PODCAST: Cal ready to open a busy November

Cal was able to snap a four-game losing streak last week when it defeated Oregon State to get back to .500 on the season entering its second bye of the season. The Bears received a career performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza en route to the 44-7 rout of the Beavers.

The extra Saturday off should give Justin Wilcox's team some time to get healthier and regroup before the stretch run of the regular season. Cal needs just two wins to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season, and the schedule should favor the Bears.

The football team will return to the practice field this week to begin preparations for a matchup against Wake Forest, but the Cal basketball teams will also get their chance to hit the hardwood this week marking a busy time on the schedule for the Bears.

As we round up the latest with football and basketball, staff writer Kenzo Fukuda makes his Bear With Us podcast debut alongside host Matt Moreno and special guest Maria Kholodova.

Our crew looks back on the win against Oregon State, discusses the state of the team through eight games and looks ahead to what fans should expect as the Cal men's and women's basketball teams open their seasons Monday night.