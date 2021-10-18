PFF Grades and Snap Counts: Defense vs. Oregon
Cal's defense struggled on a yards per play allowed basis against Oregon, but held the Ducks 11 points under their average on the year, while also winning the turnover battle, doubling Oregon's tur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news