PFF Breakdown: Offense vs. Colorado
In the wake of Cal's first conference win of the season over Colorado, we're taking a closer look at how the Bears graded out in the aftermath of the win, with some help from Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news