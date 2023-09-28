To contextualize the Bears’ performance in Saturday’s loss to Washington, this article will provide data on player grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF). A website focused on providing a thorough analysis of the game, PFF takes a data-based approach to grading players, with staff including data scientists and former players. Below are the grades for each player on the Bears’ offense on Saturday's loss against the Huskies.

The one player who stands out right away is quarterback Sam Jackson V. In limited snaps, the former TCU backup earned an elite grade of 91.0. In doing so, he charted no turnover-worthy plays, and had an 83.3% adjusted completion rate. In contrast, Ben Finley, who started the game, charted five turnover-worthy plays and had a 66.7% adjusted completion rate. Needless to say, Finley had more snaps (58), while Jackson V played in garbage time. That said, the disparity in their performances is notable nonetheless.