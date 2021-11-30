PFF Breakdown: Cal's Offense vs. UCLA
Cal's offense, after their best performance of the season against Stanford, had one of their worst games against UCLA's front in Pasadena. Chase Garbers struggled against UCLA's blitz packages, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news