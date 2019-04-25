News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 20:27:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Paster on Cal Visit: "Best I've Had So Far"

Ffdjh2ojfcij3lahkszi
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Trey Paster has been a priority for Cal since being offered in February. The Buhach Colony DB has taken a handful of visits up to Berkeley in 2019, but a visit earlier this week really stood out."V...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}