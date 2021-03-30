Pac-12 visit planned for DE Jaxson Moi
GILBERT, Ariz. - Jaxson Moi plans to schedule other official visits but his first one is in the books and he’s excited about it."I have Cal,” Moi said this past weekend.“I locked in my Cal visit on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news