Pac-12 spotlight: Stacking up the starting lineups by star ranking

The college football season is right around the corner, so Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney took the lists of projected starters for each Power Five conference from the Lindy’s preseason magazine and broke them down by star ranking coming out of high school. Today, we move on to the Pac-12. Note: Five-star players are allotted five points, four-stars get four points and so on for each of the 22 starters on every team. RELATED: Star rankings of SEC starting lineups | ACC | Big Ten

1. Oregon

Total points: 84 Overview: Based on star rankings for the projected starters, Oregon should be loaded on both sides of the football. The Ducks could have been even higher, but Ryan Walk was not ranked out of high school. Five-star Auburn QB transfer Bo Nix is the lone five-star on offense but every other player (besides Walk) was a four-star prospect. On defense, five-star linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe could be outstanding. There are new faces in the secondary but all four of them - Dontae Manning, Christian Gonzalez, Trikweze Bridges and Bennett Williams - were also all four-stars.

*****

2. USC

*****

3. Stanford

*****

4. UCLA

*****

5. Cal

Total points: 68 Overview: The Golden Bears did not even average 24 points per game last season but three-star Purdue QB transfer Jack Plummer could help, plus they have two very talented four-star receivers in Jeremiah Hunter and J. Michael Sturdivant to boost the offense, along with four-star TE Jermaine Terry. Brent Johnson is back along the defensive line, but he’s the only four-star on that side of the ball, although two-star safety Daniel Scott was under-ranked coming out of high school.

*****

6. Utah

Total points: 66 Overview: This is the setup every year for Utah - under-ranked players and those who excel in the system proving people wrong and winning more games than expected all while developing many of those players for the NFL. On offense, four-star quarterback Cam Rising leads the way and four-star Solomon Enis should be a top target but the only other four-star in that group is OL Sataoa Laumea. Projected starting receiver Devaughn Vele was a walk-on who earned no stars in high school. On the other side, four-star DE Van Fillinger, four-star Florida LB transfer Mohamoud Diabate and four-star CB Clark Phillips lead the way, but many three-stars will outplay their rankings.

*****

7. Washington

Total points: 64 Overview: The total points for the projected starters would be significantly higher but LB Edefuan Ulofoshio and cornerbacks Jordan Perryman (UC Davis transfer) and Mishael Powell were all unranked coming out of high school. Still, the defensive line is absolutely loaded with four-stars Kuao Peihopa, Tuli Letuligasenoa and Bralen Trice and the best of the bunch - Zion Tupuola-Fetui - was a three-star coming out of high school. Four-star Indiana QB transfer Michael Penix, along with four-star receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, should be threats. Top offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland was under-ranked in high school coming out as a three-star.

*****

8. Arizona State

*****

9. Colorado

Total points: 58 Overview: Like many teams, the transfer portal should spark Colorado’s offense, with three-star Tennessee QB transfer JT Shrout, three-star Baylor WR transfer RJ Sneed and others coming in, along with the lone four-star projected starter on offense in Alabama OL transfer Tommy Brown. The Buffaloes would have a higher number, but RB Ramon Jefferson, a Sam Houston State transfer, and TE Brady Russell were not ranked in high school. Four-star LB and Oklahoma transfer Robert Barnes leads the way on defense and is the only four-star on that side of the ball.

*****

10. Oregon State

Total points: 58 Overview: Quarterback Chance Nolan was a four-star and there should be some serious firepower at the skill positions as three-star running back Deshaun Fenwick transferred from South Carolina and then four-star receivers Tre’Shaun Harrison (Florida State) and Tyjon Lindsey (Nebraska) were Power Five transfers as well. Based on star rankings, there are some holes on defense and no four-stars, but the Beavers’ number would actually be higher if not for DL Cody Anderson and DB Jaydon Grant going unranked coming out of high school.

*****

11. Arizona

Total points: 57 Overview: On paper, Arizona’s offense should be potent not only with four-star quarterback Jayden de Laura running the show, but the addition of five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had been committed to Oregon but flipped to Arizona when coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami. McMillan has the skillset to be one of the best receivers in the conference. On the offensive line, three-star Jonah Savaiinaea is a standout. Arizona’s total score would be higher but DL Kyon Barrs and DBs Christian Roland-Wallace and Treydan Stukes were not ranked coming out of high school. Among the projected starters, the only four-star is USC DE transfer Hunter Echols.

*****

12. Washington State