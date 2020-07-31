The Pac-12 Conference has officially announced a 10-game, conference only schedule, something announced back on July 10th. The schedule will open across the conference on September 26th, with Cal heading up to Corvallis to take on Oregon State in their opener.

The schedule, which added a road game at Arizona as Cal's 10th conference opponent (as the Bears will play every school except Colorado), has flexibility built into it, with the release stating as follows:

- Season to commence on September 26 (normally Week 4), with the flexibility if necessary to commence on a later date if the situation warrants

-Each team will play five home and five road games

- Games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their bye weeks or in Week 12 (December 12), with the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, now slated for December 18 or 19

- The Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, will be held in a home-hosted model for 2020, with the Pac-12 and partners Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and MGM Resorts International agreeing to commence hosting of the Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 for its two-year run in Las Vegas in order to ensure a successful launch of the inaugural event.