Pac-12 Schedule Release: What to Know
The Pac-12 Conference has set a time for the release of their seven-game, 2020 schedule and it's an early morning release for the conference. At 7:30 AM Pacific (8:30 Mountain Time), the Pac-12 will release its schedule on ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff shows.
What We Know About the Schedule
- Cal, along with every team in the conference, will play every team within their division, one crossover game, and one final game against a similarly seeded team from the opposite division on the weekend of December 18th.
- The season will start the weekend of November 6th
- Cal will likely keep their rotation against their division opponents, playing Oregon, Washington, and Stanford at home, while taking trips to Washington State and Oregon State.
- Cal will start their camp on October 9th
📢 Calling all Pac-12 Football fans! Tomorrow morning (Sat.) at 7:30am PT / 8:30am MT the 2020 #Pac12FB schedule will be announced‼️🏈— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 3, 2020
⏰ Sat. at 7:30am PT / 8:30am MT
📺 @CollegeGameDay & @CFBONFOX
💻 https://t.co/n6Ao96ZnNG#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/QXQ816LF4W
What We Don't Know About the Schedule
- Who the cross-divisional game will pit the Bears against. There has been speculation that the conference might look to game the schedules in order to give the perceived frontrunners in each division a quality matchup in order to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. There hasn't been confirmation to that speculation.
- Whether Cal will keep their road rotation game against either USC or ASU, who they were scheduled to play in the original season plan, or if the Bears will end up taking a road trip elsewhere.
- Start times and television networks for these games. 9 AM Pacific starts have been talked about by the conference as possible, and with the Pac-12 Network having lost staff due to layoffs, most, if not all, of the conference's games could end up on ESPN and Fox family of networks.
For now, the wait continues toward the schedule and a season at large, as today mark five weeks until the beginning of a salvaged year for the Pac-12.