The Pac-12 Conference has set a time for the release of their seven-game, 2020 schedule and it's an early morning release for the conference. At 7:30 AM Pacific (8:30 Mountain Time), the Pac-12 will release its schedule on ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff shows.

What We Know About the Schedule

- Cal, along with every team in the conference, will play every team within their division, one crossover game, and one final game against a similarly seeded team from the opposite division on the weekend of December 18th. - The season will start the weekend of November 6th - Cal will likely keep their rotation against their division opponents, playing Oregon, Washington, and Stanford at home, while taking trips to Washington State and Oregon State. - Cal will start their camp on October 9th

What We Don't Know About the Schedule