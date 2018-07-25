Pac-12 Media Day: New Cal Roster Out, Changes and Updates
Cal football released their new roster, in conjunction with Pac-12 Media Day today. The newcomers have all been added, with a couple key changes from the spring.
No longer listed is former four star recruit, outside linebacker Russell Ude. Ude would've been a redshirt junior for the Bears.
Along with that, wide receiver Taariq Johnson is no longer with the program, per a Cal representative. Johnson had an especially good spring for the Bears, and was in line for a starting role.
"Taariq’s no longer on the team," Wilcox told the media today, "that’s really all I can say. It’s unfortunate. It wasn’t conduct related, he’s no longer on the team, I wish him nothing but the best."
One switch has been Ben Moos. Moos came in as a tight end, with number 83, and with his success at outside linebacker in spring ball, he's been moved to the defense, moving there with a number switch to 15.
Aside from that, all the number changes come from newcomers, as follows:
13 - QB Robby Rowell (walk-on quarterback from Acalanes)
18 - WR Moe Ways (grad transfer from Michigan)
25 - WR Nikko Remigio
29 - RB Marcel Dancy (JC transfer from nearby Laney College)
30 - K Dario Longhetto (walk-on fresh off a year at Bridgton Academy)
31 - S Steve Mcintosh (walk-on from Chaminade, same HS as 2019 commit Blake Antzoulatos)
32 - RB Johnny Adams
34 - RB Chris Brown
37 - OLB Joey Ogunbanjo
39 - K Greg Thomas (JC transfer from City College of San Francisco)
40 - OLB Parker Boesche (local walk-on from St. Mary's College HS in Berkeley)
41 - WR Ben Skinner (walk-on from Marin Catholic)
43 - OLB Deon White
45 - LS Slater Zellers
46 - ILB Louis Bickett
47 - OLB JH Tevis
52 - OLB Nick Alftin
53 - ILB Tommy Vanis (walk on from Loyola HS, Los Angeles)
54 - ILB Evan Tattersall
56 - ILB Zach Angelillo (walk-on from San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno)
56 - ILB Sam Walker (walk-on from nearby Miramonte)
57 - ILB Nick Henderson (walk-on from nearby Acalanes)
62 - OL Miles Owens
68 - DE Eric Nisich (Walk-on from Dos Pueblos HS, former wrestler)
73 - OL Matt Cindric
75 - OL Will Craig
78 - OL Brandon Mello
82 - TE McCallan Castles
83 - TE Ian Bunting (Graduate transfer from Michigan)
86 - WR Monroe Young
97 - DE Aaron Maldonado