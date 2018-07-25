Cal football released their new roster, in conjunction with Pac-12 Media Day today. The newcomers have all been added, with a couple key changes from the spring.

No longer listed is former four star recruit, outside linebacker Russell Ude. Ude would've been a redshirt junior for the Bears.

Along with that, wide receiver Taariq Johnson is no longer with the program, per a Cal representative. Johnson had an especially good spring for the Bears, and was in line for a starting role.

"Taariq’s no longer on the team," Wilcox told the media today, "that’s really all I can say. It’s unfortunate. It wasn’t conduct related, he’s no longer on the team, I wish him nothing but the best."

One switch has been Ben Moos. Moos came in as a tight end, with number 83, and with his success at outside linebacker in spring ball, he's been moved to the defense, moving there with a number switch to 15.

Aside from that, all the number changes come from newcomers, as follows:

13 - QB Robby Rowell (walk-on quarterback from Acalanes)

18 - WR Moe Ways (grad transfer from Michigan)

25 - WR Nikko Remigio

29 - RB Marcel Dancy (JC transfer from nearby Laney College)

30 - K Dario Longhetto (walk-on fresh off a year at Bridgton Academy)

31 - S Steve Mcintosh (walk-on from Chaminade, same HS as 2019 commit Blake Antzoulatos)

32 - RB Johnny Adams

34 - RB Chris Brown

37 - OLB Joey Ogunbanjo

39 - K Greg Thomas (JC transfer from City College of San Francisco)

40 - OLB Parker Boesche (local walk-on from St. Mary's College HS in Berkeley)

41 - WR Ben Skinner (walk-on from Marin Catholic)

43 - OLB Deon White

45 - LS Slater Zellers

46 - ILB Louis Bickett

47 - OLB JH Tevis

52 - OLB Nick Alftin

53 - ILB Tommy Vanis (walk on from Loyola HS, Los Angeles)

54 - ILB Evan Tattersall

56 - ILB Zach Angelillo (walk-on from San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno)

56 - ILB Sam Walker (walk-on from nearby Miramonte)

57 - ILB Nick Henderson (walk-on from nearby Acalanes)

62 - OL Miles Owens

68 - DE Eric Nisich (Walk-on from Dos Pueblos HS, former wrestler)

73 - OL Matt Cindric

75 - OL Will Craig

78 - OL Brandon Mello

82 - TE McCallan Castles

83 - TE Ian Bunting (Graduate transfer from Michigan)

86 - WR Monroe Young

97 - DE Aaron Maldonado