The Pac-12 conference announced today that they will allow voluntary in-person workouts for every sport starting on June 15th. This decision by the Pac-12 CEO group comes in the wake of last week's decision by the NCAA to allow "conferences and schools to reopen for on-campus voluntary athletically related activities in all sports from June 1st."

Cal Athletics released this statement on the matter:

"With the Pac-12 announcement Tuesday that voluntary workouts may begin on conference campuses beginning June 15, Cal Athletics will work with university leadership and medical experts to determine steps for allowing student-athletes to return. Our highest priority is to ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff. All decisions will conform to accepted federal, state and local guidelines, including procedures for education, testing, physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting."

The Pac-12 released their guidelines for returning to campus, guidance for workouts and response to action, which can be found in the tweet below.