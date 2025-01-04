Oregon 2025 signee Jaron Sagapolutele enters the transfer portal

Jaron Sagapolutele (Photo by Matt Moreno | Rivals.com)

The news began to leak a few days ago and but now it is official. Oregon's 2025 quarterback signee Jaron Sagapolutele has entered the transfer portal. The Rivals250 quarterback had been on the sidelines with Oregon for their matchup with Ohio State in the Rose Bowl just a few days ago.

Sagapolutele originally committed to Cal in July but flipped to Oregon on the first day of the Early Signing Period in early December. His commitment was part of Oregon's big finish that pushed the Ducks up to No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings. After Sagapolutele saw standout quarterback Fernando Mendoza hit the transfer portal he began to have second thoughts about his decision to sign with Oregon. Now he is in the transfer portal and all signs point to him ending up back at Cal. Sagapolutele was named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year after a season in which he became the all-time career passing leader for the state of Hawaii. He threw for 3,404 yards and 46 touchdowns at Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell.