Cal (1-0) heads to Auburn (1-0) this week for the return game of the home-and-home series with the Tigers. Justin Wilcox indicated this week that conference realignment likely means the Bears will schedule fewer games that take them across the country, but his group has made the trip to Alabama this week looking to earn a key early-season victory.

A lot has changed since last season's 14-10 loss for the Bears in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. We have enlisted the help of AuburnSports staff writer Brian Stultz for his insight into what Hugh Freeze's team brings to the table going into Saturday's contest.