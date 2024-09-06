Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Head coach Justin Wilcox talks after Cal's win over UC Davis

WATCH: Head coach Justin Wilcox talks after Cal's win over UC Davis

The Bears head coach provided his thoughts on the 31-13 victory for his team as it opened the season with a win Saturday

 • Matt Moreno
Cal rides Jaydn Ott to 31-13 win over UC Davis in season opener

Cal rides Jaydn Ott to 31-13 win over UC Davis in season opener

The junior running back finished with two touchdowns as the Bears sealed their first win Saturday.

 • Matt Moreno
Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Follow along for updates and join the conversation as the Bears open their season Saturday.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Cal expected to start Fernando Mendoza at QB against UC Davis

Cal expected to start Fernando Mendoza at QB against UC Davis

The Bears' returning starter battled with North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers throughout the offseason.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Cal set to host several priority underclassmen targets for UC Davis game

Cal set to host several priority underclassmen targets for UC Davis game

A pair of commits plus several in-state top underclassmen targets will make the trek to Berkeley on Saturday.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff

in other news

WATCH: Head coach Justin Wilcox talks after Cal's win over UC Davis

WATCH: Head coach Justin Wilcox talks after Cal's win over UC Davis

The Bears head coach provided his thoughts on the 31-13 victory for his team as it opened the season with a win Saturday

 • Matt Moreno
Cal rides Jaydn Ott to 31-13 win over UC Davis in season opener

Cal rides Jaydn Ott to 31-13 win over UC Davis in season opener

The junior running back finished with two touchdowns as the Bears sealed their first win Saturday.

 • Matt Moreno
Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Follow along for updates and join the conversation as the Bears open their season Saturday.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Opposing View: Previewing Cal's Week 2 matchup with AuburnSports
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno

Cal (1-0) heads to Auburn (1-0) this week for the return game of the home-and-home series with the Tigers. Justin Wilcox indicated this week that conference realignment likely means the Bears will schedule fewer games that take them across the country, but his group has made the trip to Alabama this week looking to earn a key early-season victory.

A lot has changed since last season's 14-10 loss for the Bears in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. We have enlisted the help of AuburnSports staff writer Brian Stultz for his insight into what Hugh Freeze's team brings to the table going into Saturday's contest.

GoldenBearReport: How much has the Auburn team changed since last season’s meeting in Berkeley?

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement