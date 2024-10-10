Opposing View: Previewing Cal's trip to Pitt with Panther-Lair

It has led to a No. 22 ranking for Pitt bringing up another critical test for the Bears early in the conference season.

Cal will not have much time to think about its 1-point loss to Miami as the Bears have another challenge in front of them on Saturday. Pitt has jumped out to a surprising 5-0 start this year as head coach Pat Narduzzi has quickly guided a turnaround for the Panthers this fall.

The Bears continue to look for their first conference victory following three wins to open the season, but there is some promise that Cal can spoil the Panthers' unbeaten streak after it jumped out to a 25-point lead against the Hurricanes last week.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have continued to roll through the first five games led by star second-year freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and a variety of other playmakers on both sides of the ball.

To help us get a better feel for how things have come together for Pitt this season, we have enlisted the help of Panther-Lair's Jim Hammett to answer our questions about the team he covers in this week's Opposing View Q&A.