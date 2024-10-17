Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central

Cal and NC State head into Saturday's matchup in Berkeley in a similar place. The Bears have lost their last three contests while the Wolfpack is coming off back-to-back defeats in one-score games.
Dave Doeren's squad came into the season as a top-25 team and one of the top contenders in the ACC. Now, like Cal, NC State is headed into Week 8 still looking for its first conference victory.
Both teams are dealing with injury issues at key positions making for an interesting matchup between two similar teams looking to achieve the same goal this Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.
To help us get a better understanding of what to expect when the Wolfpack take the field, we asked The Wolfpack Central publisher Jacey Zembal to dish on NC State in our latest Q&A with a Rivals partner.