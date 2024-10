Cal is set to open the second half of the season Saturday at home with a matchup against new ACC partner NC State. Both teams are still searching for their first conference victories with the Bears and Wolfpack coming off losses on Saturday.

Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to look back on last week's road loss to Pittsburgh and evaluate where his team is at heading into the second half of the season beginning with the Week 8 contest against NC State.