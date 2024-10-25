Opposing View: Checking in on Oregon State with BeaversEdge

Cal will take a break from ACC play for a mid-season nonconference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday. The two teams are in different conferences now but have plenty of history as members of the Pac-12.
The Bears head into Saturday's game looking for their first victory since Sept. 14 following another one-possession loss last week to NC State. The Beavers are one game over .500 entering this weekend's matchup but are coming off two consecutive one-score losses themselves.
To help us get a better feel for what to expect when the two former Pac-12 foes do battle Saturday at California Memorial Stadium, we asked BeaversEdge publisher Brenden Slaughter to answer a few questions for us in our latest Opposing View Q&A as we learn more about what Trent Bray's Oregon State squad will present this week.
These two teams are plenty familiar so a matchup between Oregon State and Cal doesn’t feel out of place, but they are now in two different conferences. What has the adjustment been like for the Beavers as one of just two members of the Pac-12, and how has the team responded to this interesting journey?
It's definitely been different, make no mistake, but they're still here and playing football... Last season there seemed to be a giant cloud hanging over the program with the unclear future and knowing that Jonathan Smith was flirting with Michigan State, and it's been a lot smoother this season as far as the future goes. Having the new Pac-12 nearly filled gave everyone a chance to take a breath, and then seeing the 2025 schedule released this week really helped stymie that cloud of an uncertain future.