Opposing View: Checking in on Oregon State with BeaversEdge

Cal will take a break from ACC play for a mid-season nonconference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday. The two teams are in different conferences now but have plenty of history as members of the Pac-12.

The Bears head into Saturday's game looking for their first victory since Sept. 14 following another one-possession loss last week to NC State. The Beavers are one game over .500 entering this weekend's matchup but are coming off two consecutive one-score losses themselves.