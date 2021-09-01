On Nevada: From Cal Coaches and Players

When Cal and Nevada line up Saturday, it will be Nevada's first game against a power five opponent since September 7th, 2019. Like Saturday, that game was against a Pac-12 opponent on the road, a trip to Oregon for the Wolfpack. Cal OLB coach Keith Heyward was on the staff at Oregon at the time, as the Ducks ran over Nevada on their way to a 77-6 victory, and he's seen plenty of changes as Nevada has morphed into a winning program

"They’re a little more 10 or 11 personnel (now)," Heyward noted, "however you choose to view number 19 (TE Cole Turner) there. They flex him out a little bit, they have flexed him out a lot in last year’s games. He wasn’t one of those guys that was on the field much when we played them two years ago at Oregon, they used number 9 and number 31 (Reagan Roberson) when they were in their 12 personnel." Nevada did only use Turner in for seven reps against Oregon, as Nevada's 6'6" TE didn't break out until a year later. While nearly the entire offensive line and one tight end are gone from that roster, the skill players from that game remain. Romeo Doubs (two receptions for 13 yards) and Elijah Cooks (one reception for 15 yards) were starters at wideout. Toa Taua (six carries for 13 yards) started at running back. Carson Strong was in his second game as a starter, going 13-25 for 95 yards and two interceptions (eventually getting relieved by Hamish McClure, son of Cal OL coach Angus McClure). Since then, Nevada has obviously improved, with a 13-7 record and a bowl win to cap off a 7-2 season in 2020, and Heyward has seen that change on film. "Romeo Doubs was a younger player that we knew had the talent that he has come to show today," Heyward recelled, "he has developed and Elijah Cooks was their go-to-guy. Carson, he was young, but he’s a stud. I remember them really trying to run the ball a little bit, when you see them now they have a good pass attack with the tight end and the receivers, with Elijah, Romeo, Cole, and (Melquan) Stovall, and the running backs are tough, hard-nosed guys." Two years later, and Heyward is also in a new place, coaching outside linebacker, where he's been working with defensive line coach Andrew Browning with a focus on stopping Taua and the Nevada run game. "We’ve got to make sure they stop the run," Heyward said, "because they can run the ball, they’ve got a good offensive line, some really physical guys like (RT Aaron) Frost, (LT Jacob) Gardner, and (LG Jermaine) Ledbetter. They just made a change at one of their guards. I’m focused on the interior, to make sure we stop the run, whereas before I was coaching nickels and safeties and studying those perimeter guys."

Cal's Coaches and Players on Nevada