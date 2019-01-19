"Thought I’d let you all know that I will be pursuing my masters degree elsewhere," Psalms said, "along with my final season of college football. Thanks to @CalFootball for everything they have taught me in the past 4 years. I love you all"

Thought I’d let you all know that I will be pursuing my masters degree elsewhere, along with my final season of college football. Thanks to @CalFootball for everything they have taught me in the past 4 years. I love you all ❤️

Coming out of Ayala High School in Chino Hills, Psalms was a four star cornerback recruit per Rivals, coming to Cal as a member of the class of 2015. He redshirted as a true freshman and played all 12 games in 2016 at the cornerback spot, but mainly finding time on special teams.

Not long after Justin Wilcox came in, Psalms was moved to safety in the spring, followed by a move to outside linebacker after a season ending injury to Cameron Saffle. Psalms was moved to a position Wilcox dubbed the 'coin,' somewhere between the nickel and outside linebacker spots. He played this spot over his final two years at Cal, coming in on passing downs and recording his first sack against Arizona. He appeared in 11 of Cal's 13 games in 2018.

Psalms will finish his Cal career with 26 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, and 1 forced fumble. His role in the Cal defense will likely be filled by Evan Rambo and Deon White going forward, as the Bears brought in four outside linebackers in the class of 2019 as well.