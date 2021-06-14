OLB/DE Nunie Tuitele Commits to Cal

The Bears did just that with the addition of Regis Jesuit OLB/DE Nunie Tuitele to their 2022 class. Tuitele makes for the fourth defensive prospect for the Bears in the class, the fifth altogether, as Cal lands another target off their official visits. Tuitele joins QB Justyn Martin and defensive linemen Damonic Williams , Jaxson Moi , and Nate Burrell in the class.

Cal has had success with another number 89 in the past, so why not add another?

Tuitele has played multiple positions for Regis Jesuit, as an interior defensive lineman, an edge player, at tight end, and even serving as the long snapper. His future at Cal will be at the outside linebacker spot, where Keith Heyward and Andrew Browning have recruited him to play. Tuitele, listed at 6'4" and 230 lbs, has the mobility the Bears want for their edge players.

With Cal set to lose a couple of mainstays at the outside linebacker position in Kuony Deng and Cam Goode, outside linebacker is a priority position for the Bears to continue to add length to in the 2022 cycle. Tuitele's addition makes for the third player the Bears have added in the last two weeks, and puts more pressure on others to commit moving forward, considering the limited numbers in the class. The Bears still have visits from other edge rushing targets in Joseph Adedire and Beau Atkinson, along with a major target in Curlee Thomas, who visited the Bears last week.

Tuitele picked Cal over other offers from Colorado and Kansas State among others.