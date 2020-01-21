OL Josh Conerly has busy weekend with two new offers
Josh Conerly landed an offer from Washington over the weekend and there’s no doubt it’s an important one.“It definitely is,” Conerly said. “The whole day there was amazing and it was persuasive as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news