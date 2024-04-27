Despite several returning contributors and an impact transfer, the Bears decided to add to the secondary by bringing in Wagoner in the spring window. The Spanaway, Washington native missed a portion of his freshman year with the Sooners because of an injury, but played in the final games of the regular season and finished with three tackles and a pair of pass breakups in seven appearances.

No position has too much depth in the eyes of the Cal coaching staff. The Bears continued to show that Saturday after adding a commitment former four-star recruit and Oklahoma transfer defensive back Jasiah Wagoner .

Wagoner was a priority target for the Bears out of high school and visited Cal during the process while considering other options such as Notre Dame, Washington and Miami before deciding on playing for the Sooners.

Through defensive backs coach Tre Watson, and most recently the recruiting staff addition of Marcus Griffin, the Bears have continued to build a pipeline into Washington. Wagoner is the latest addition to that group, and he will give Cal another piece to utilize in the secondary.

The Bears recently had backup cornerback Collin Gamble and nickel Kaylin Moore enter the transfer portal opening up a need for help in the back end of the defense.

Cal brought in Idaho transfer Marcus Harris in the winter, and he worked with the first unit opposite Nohl Williams throughout the spring. Gamble and Marcus Scott II were the cornerbacks with the second unit.

Wagoner, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, was rated as the No. 41 cornerback in his class and the fourth-ranked prospect from Washington.