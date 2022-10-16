“It was just bad football, especially offensively,” said the Cal head coach on Saturday. “You can’t win scoring one touchdown.”

Fact check: Cal is 0-2 when scoring only one touchdown. Math looks good there.

The defense did its part Saturday, it held a very fired-up Buffs squad to just 13 points in regulation. That, by any and all metrics, should be good enough to win games in the Pac-12. Cal has only let one opponent broach the 30-point line all year, and it even won that game — last month's 49-31 drubbing of Arizona.

So, while the defense may not be the takers of old they certainly do enough to be a part of a winning program. Fair is not a real word in football, but it certainly isn’t right to have a defense play hard and keep the score winnable when the offense does not do its part.