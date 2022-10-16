Offensive problems appear in clear view for Cal after latest loss
The great Rita Mae Brown said that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.”
The 2022 California Golden Bears sure are walking that line pretty finely. Saturday's 20-13 loss to previously winless Colorado makes it back-to-back contests that Cal failed to secure a win. And, it forced the Bears to drop to .500 on the season. It also marks two consecutive games with the following statistics:
- One offensive touchdown
- Under 40 rushing yards as a team
- Under 275 passing yards as a team
- 13 or fewer total points
That is, as people say, terrible production. That’s no secret to anyone following the Bears, and it’s no secret to the coaching staff. Least of all, Justin Wilcox.
“It was just bad football, especially offensively,” said the Cal head coach on Saturday. “You can’t win scoring one touchdown.”
Fact check: Cal is 0-2 when scoring only one touchdown. Math looks good there.
The defense did its part Saturday, it held a very fired-up Buffs squad to just 13 points in regulation. That, by any and all metrics, should be good enough to win games in the Pac-12. Cal has only let one opponent broach the 30-point line all year, and it even won that game — last month's 49-31 drubbing of Arizona.
So, while the defense may not be the takers of old they certainly do enough to be a part of a winning program. Fair is not a real word in football, but it certainly isn’t right to have a defense play hard and keep the score winnable when the offense does not do its part.
