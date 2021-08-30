Offensive Lineman Jackson Brown is in for Cal in 2022

San Ramon Valley offensive lineman Jackson Brown has made his decision, announcing a commitment to Cal Monday after earning a smorgasbord of offers throughout the recruiting process. He becomes Cal's second offensive line commit for the 2022 class (recent commit Nick Morrow is an ATH, but could be a lineman), joining Sioape Vatikani, and the first Cal scholarship commitment from San Ramon Valley since kicker Matt Anderson in the 2013 class.

One of the most important local targets in the 2022 class is staying home in the Bay Area.

Angus McClure was the lead recruiter for Brown, as he chose the Bears over other offers from Pittsburgh and Colorado among others. The 6'6" tackle prospect has been coveted by Cal since they offered in April, with Brown playing a club football season, a spring football season, and a basketball season consecutively. Cal covets multi-sport athletes with competitive streaks, and Brown fits that mold.

Cal has recruited Brown at the tackle position, though he's capable of playing any spot at the next level. He played both right and left tackle for SRV this spring, and moves well with his 6'6", 280 lb frame. Cal has a need for offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and Brown's commitment certainly helps that need moving forward.

Brown's commitment brings Cal's class to thirteen, and it also means that the Bears other commits, particularly defensive lineman Jaxson Moi, can stop recruiting Brown as hard. Brown did come on an official visit with Moi, Nate Burrell, and Curlee Thomas IV, all Cal commits, and he becomes the fourth player from that OV weekend to commit.

"They know how special this class can be," Brown said of the other commits earlier this month, "the big thing they're saying is to go get that Rose Bowl. I believe that can happen if I go to Cal. This class is good, and we'll see, I'm excited."