Offensive Line Lands Big Piece in Commitment from Sioape Vatikani

The offensive line position has been a big focus during the month of June, with the Bears hosting a handful of visits for offensive linemen over the first three weeks of June. The first domino from those visits just fell. Sioape Vatikani , a 6'4", 295 lb. lineman from Bishop Manogue in Reno, Nevada, announced his commitment to the Bears Wednesday afternoon. He joins Justyn Martin and Kaleb Johnson on the offensive side of the ball.

Vatikani took his official visit from June 11th to the 13th, as Angus McClure gets one of his most coveted linemen of the 2022 class. McClure had a little help, as his son, Malcolm, plays with Vatikani at Bishop Manogue.

Cal's getting a mauler in Vatikani, who shows some athleticism and power out of his pass sets, in addition to being mobile as a run blocker. Vatikani plays tackle right now, but his frame, mobility, and nastiness on film puts him on the interior of the offensive line when he gets to Berkeley.

With offensive line being as big of a priority for Cal as it is, Vatikani's commitment may start a domino effect for the Bears with the linemen that they've had to visit so far. Vatikani's a good player to start with on the line as a foundational piece to build out from.

Cal now has eight players in the class, as Vatikani is the sixth player to commit in the month of June so far.