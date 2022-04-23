Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships, right?
Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships.That’s at least what the Cal Bears will have to hope, with the offense a step or two behind the defense to this point of spring practice.But, alas,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news