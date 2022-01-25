Henry Ikahihifo has taken an interesting path in his career. A highly-recruited prospect in high school, the Lancaster, California native decided to turn down offers at programs such as Notre Dame, UCLA and Virginia Tech in favor of playing at Nevada where the plan had been to play alongside his brother.

After two seasons in Reno, where he played tight end, Ikahihifo decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2020 season. Ultimately, he ended up at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita where he reinvented himself as a pass rusher.

Ikahihifo put together a strong season at the junior college level in 2021, and now doors are starting to open for the 2022 recruit. He again has Power Five interest, and Monday it was Cal that decided it was time to offer junior college transfer.

The Nevada bounceback hosted the Cal coaches for an in-home visit leading to the Bears finally delivering the good news.