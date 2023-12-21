High three-star transfer wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has announced his commitment to Cal after two seasons at Notre Dame. The sophomore caught 14 passes for 284 yards receiving and two touchdowns this season and played in 12 games with six starts.

Merriweather was a highly touted recruit in the 2022 class out of Union High School in Vancouver, Washington. He was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and was ranked No. 135 overall in the Rivals250.

Cal was among the many programs to offer him during that cycle with Notre Dame eventually beating out the Bears along with programs such as Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, Nebraska, Stanford and Washington as well.

​The 6-foot-4, 204-pound receiver comes to Cal with 19 games of experience after appearing in seven contests as a freshman in 2022. Six of his starts this year came in the first four games this season.

He hit a rough patch toward the middle of the season but had some of his best showings late in the regular season. Merriweather's most productive performance came in September against Central Michigan as he caught three passes for 91 yards including a 75-yard touchdown grab.

His second touchdown came against Wake Forest late in the year on a 35-yard catch on a pass from Sam Hartman.

Washington, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Texas A&M and Miami were believed to be some of the other schools making a strong push with the Huskies being considered a top challenger to the Bears.

In the end, Cal wins out for his commitment, and he now heads to Berkeley with a couple seasons of remaining eligibility.

Merriweather's decision comes on the same day top Cal receiver Jeremiah Hunter announced his plan to enter the transfer portal. It also comes a day after highly productive Tufts University (Division III) pass catcher Jaden Richardson announced his commitment to the Bears.

Merriweather is currently rated No. 108 in the Rivals transfer portal rankings for 2024.