Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spoke to the media Tuesday about his thoughts on his team 11 days out from game one vs. Washington. We've got some of the big takeaways from that press conference below.

The QB Room

Wilcox reiterated what Bill Musgrave has said before, that the Bears have a clear starter and primary backup, and the third string spot is up for grabs.

"Chase (Garbers) has done a really good job," Wilcox said, "he's had a great camp. I think Devon (Modster) has gotten a lot better too. Some guys that are upperclassmen like that, maybe there's a guy that's ahead of them, but Devon practices like he's the starter, and that's what you want. Currently it's pretty clear, one and two, but the battle for that three spot is wide open."

Right now, that third spot has four competitors, true freshmen Jaden Casey and Zach Johnson, redshirt freshman Spencer Brasch, and redshirt sophomore Robby Rowell

"Jaden (Casey), he played a lot in high school," Wilcox said, "was a really successful high school quarterback, he's a good athlete. That's one of the things that has jumped out a bit more, his athleticism. I thought we had seen some of it on his high school tape, but he has more athleticism than even I thought he might have had. I think he's learning a lot, a different style and system.

"I think the thing that's jumped out about Zach is his leadership ability, he's very aware, he's really into football, and he can really throw it. Both those guys have had good moments, as good or better than we even hoped when we recruited them."

"Spencer (Brasch) continues to improve, Spencer can throw the ball, he's working to improve like all of them, to grasp the offense, they've come a long way in a short amount of time, and Robby, Robby Rowell has done some good things."

Defensive Line Notes

Cal's defensive line is shaping up to have a two deep featuring two freshmen, two Johnsons, and two linemen from the class of 2018. The Johnsons, Brett and Zeandae, are likely to be the most versatile pieces and the guys expected to play the most among the group.

"I think Zeandae is playing really well," Wilcox said, "physically and mentally he's tuned in, he's playing really well. And Brett has taken the next step that you'd expect from someone who played as a freshman, basically started the entire year. They're not always going to be the 4i or the 0, we've got things where Zeandae can play from the guard to the tight end and Brett from the 0 all the way out to a 4 or 5 technique."

Maldonado should be the other starter, along with JH Tevis playing some more snaps. Both were mentioned by McKade Mettauer as the biggest trashtalkers on the team, and Maldonado is healthy and ready for the year.

"He's a real active guy, he loves football," Wilcox noted, "expect him to do some things in there on the interior."

Among the true freshmen, Stanley McKenzie and Ethan Saunders have made the biggest impact, with a chance to play a bigger role in the two-deep than anticipated.

"I would expect Stanley McKenzie, expect him to do some things for us, we'll have to see by game or in certain packages," Wilcox said, "but I think Stanley's done a nice job. Jaedon Roberts, we kinda recruited as a two-way guy, he's very talented and learning a lot about the position technically. Ethan Saunders has got some quick twitch traits, he's a powerful guy. Some of these guys might play early, sometimes it's the first week, sometimes it's the third, fourth or fifth."