It's still the bye week, at least for another couple of days, so for Friday, we've got a handful of notes to go over as the Bears get closer to the Washington State game.

Weaver Up for Multiple Awards

Cal's star inside linebacker continues to be up for every award. Earlier this week, Weaver was announced as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which honors the most outstanding defensive player in the country. Weaver is one of 20 semifinalists for the award. Weaver was also announced yesterday as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, an award focused on "college seniors who are utilizing their complete athletic eligibility, remaining committed to their university and pursuing the many rewards a senior season can bring," per the award's website. Weaver is one of three Pac-12 players who are finalists, joining Utah RB Zach Moss and Oregon QB Justin Herbert. You can vote for Weaver here, as fan vote counts for a third of the total vote in the final tally. Just to put Weaver's number's into context, he has: 127 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles Weaver is on pace for 191 tackles over a 12 game season, 206 with a 13 game season, The FBS record for a 12 game season is 191, held by Luke Kuechly of Boston College (and now the Carloina Panthers). The record for more games than that is 193 by Texas Tech's Lawrence Flugence (2002). The Cal record is 167, by Hardy Nickerson Sr. in 1985. Weaver currently sits in fourth on Cal's all time tackle list, and is the first Cal player to put up back to back 100 tackle seasons since Jerrott Willard in 1992-93. Weaver is also tied with Jordan Kunaszyk for most tackles in a game in Cal history, with 22 in multiple games (Ole Miss and Utah)

Jake Curhan has been the one constant on the offensive line over the past two years (Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Sports)

OL Shuffle

Amidst the quarterback issues of the past two years (as the Bears have started five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons due to injury and whatnot) are some of the offensive line issues. Through some research this morning, Cal has had more than three guys start at every single offensive line position, except for right tackle: RT: Curhan RG: Saffell, Daltoso, Mettauer, Gibson C: Ooms, Saffell, Cindric LG: Cindric, Daltoso, Nisich, G. Williams LT: Mekari, Craig, Daltoso, Bazakas Mekari is now with the Baltimore Ravens, Ooms is thriving as a graduate assistant at Utah, and Gibson has moved on from football (after earning his Cal degree), but multiple positions dealing with the injury issues isn't the most lucky thing in the world. Of course, it is football, injuries happen, but there hasn't been a certain amount of consistency that you'd like to see. When Steve Greatwood arrived, Cal only had nine scholarship offensive linemen, with that number being bolstered to 11 with Daltoso and PJ Poutasi coming in. Greatwood has done well in recruiting, as on the above list are a majority guys he recruited (Daltoso, Mettauer, Cindric, Nisich, and Craig) or guys who got their first major playing time under him (Curhan, Saffell, Bazakas and Gentle Williams) It's commonly accepted that linemen take longer to develop, and Cal's seeing the lack of depth from a couple years ago popping up in that regard. It's why Cal has played a true freshman on the offensive line three years in a row, after not having done it since Freddie Tagaloa in 2013.

Saffell potentially coming back for the Washington State game should help the front, as he's been key to the run game when in the lineup, as well as doing a bunch of the little things that are taken for granted (getting to the next level on running plays, having experience calling out protections).

MBB Tickets

Cal head coach Mark Fox noted on Twitter something that hasn't been done by Cal basketball in a while, that student season tickets were sold out.

Good news: Student tickets are SOLD OUT for the season‼️

— Mark Fox (@coachmarkfox) November 1, 2019

While student tickets were sold in a bundle with football season tickets, this represents a first step for a program that certainly needs revitalizing. Fox has a long journey to go, but the 98-75 exhibition win and this news takes them in the right direction. Now, they've got to put out a product that'll keep students interested, as the first opportunity to do that is on Tuesday night, when Pepperdine comes to town.

