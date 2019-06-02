Cal held the first (and second) of their summer camps Saturday, bringing in the big men in the morning for the linemen camp and the rest in the afternoon for the skill camp. While there weren't any players that the Bears had offered in their midst, this was an opportunity to see some of the local talent perform, to bring in kids from a little farther away, and to be able to give some players an idea of what it'd be like to be coached by the Cal staff. With that, there were a handful of guys that stood out on the day, as inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon led the camps with vigor.

Legacies

One of the standouts during the afternoon at the QB position was Ari Patu, younger brother of Cal OLB Orin Patu. The younger Patu, who's now enrolled at Sacramento area powerhouse Folsom, looked effortless as a thrower and won co-QB MVP honors along with 2020 La Mirada (Elijah Hicks' HS) QB Alex Flores. Also in attendance was 2021 Mater Dei wideout Nino Remigio, younger brother of Cal WR Nikko. The last time I saw Nino play was at the 2018 Rivals Camp Series in Hayward, and the takeaway then was that he ran routes just like his brother. I came away with the same impression this time, as the younger Remigio is making the step up to varsity at Mater Dei this fall.

2021 Guys on the Radar

Brown and Lukrich both stood out during the one on one section at the end of the linemen camp. Brown looked very solid attacking inside and out, which Lukrich had solid technique as an interior rusher. Both look to be players who could develop into Pac-12 prospects.

Athletic Standouts

First were three guys that stood out during the early testing periods in their respective camps. Bentley looked among the strongest in the medicine ball toss and broad jump tests, and got some commendation for being coachable during individual drills. Hall also looked explosive during the broad jumps, as he worked more as an edge rusher in one on ones (Cal hosted him during their junior days earlier this year). Ashby also stood out from an athletic standpoint, as he moved around and played some linebacker, defensive back, and wideout on the day. Where he ends up at the next level will depend on how his body develops going forward, but he could be a longer safety or big nickel going forward. Turner was someone who stood out at the Best Coast Showcase I attended in Atherton a couple weeks ago, just for the height and smoothness apparent in his game. He's going to add on more size wherever he goes, and he looks like one of the stronger senior WRs in the Bay this year. That gets us to Richardson, who plays in a relatively smaller league down in Salinas, but he looked as capable as anyone out there Saturday. The younger brother of Stanford QB Jack Richardson, the Salinas standout showed a solid arm with a nice release that'll translate well to the next level.

Other Notable Standouts

Flores, Bowers, Christensen, Kaho, Rankin, and Bech all got commendations for their performances in the aftermath of each of the camps.