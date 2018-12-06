It's been an interesting week here at Cal Rivals, as the Bears are set to start their bowl practices tomorrow, so we're busting out the notebook with a quick review of which of the true freshmen played, who debuted this year, along with a quick look at TCU.

With the new redshirt rule in effect this season, Cal was allowed to play their true freshmen in up to four games. The Bears used that time to give some playing time to fifteen different true freshmen, with only five of those passing the four game redshirt threshold: Left tackle Will Craig, wide receiver Nikko Remigio, running back Chris Brown Jr., defensive lineman Aaron Maldonado, and outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo.

Aside from those five, the other ten true freshmen who appeared in games are all able to use their redshirts, and we'll run through them as follows

Nick Alftin: 3 games played, 1 tackle

Chigozie Anusiem: 2 games played

Chris Brown Jr.: 9 games played, 23 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

McCallan Castles: 2 games played

Will Craig: 8 games played, 176 snaps at left tackle

Dario Longhetto: 2 games played

Aaron Maldonado: 7 games played, 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks, Second team all Pac-12 freshman

Erick Nisich: 1 game played, 2 tackles

Joseph Ogunbanjo: 10 games played, 3 tackles, 1 QB hurry

Ryan Regan: 1 game played

Nikko Remigio: 8 games played, 6 receptions for 41 yards, 14 punt returns for 102 yards, long of 46

Ben Skinner: 2 games played

Evan Tattersall: 3 games played, 6 tackles

Tommy Vanis: 3 games played, 1 tackle

Monroe Young: 1 game played

Of these, you could arguably say that Aaron Maldonado had the biggest on-field impact of the true freshman. His numbers look unimpressive, but he drew defenders away for other players to make plays on stunts, most notably clearing the way for Evan Weaver to take out JT Daniels twice. His teammates believe he can be an elite pass rusher from the spot as well.

Nikko Remigio and Will Craig made sizable impacts, with Remigio taking over the punt returner duties, and Will Craig showing early signs that he can be the left tackle of the future. Chris Brown also stepped up into the backup RB role, while Joey Ogunbanjo had a bit of a rough start to his career, though he got a handful of reps on passing downs for the Bears.

Redshirt Freshmen

Eleven redshirt freshmen also made their debuts for the Bears, after sitting out a year ago.

Biaggio Ali-Walsh: (already transferring) 10 games played, 4 carries for 9 yards, 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble

Henry Bazakas: 1 game played

Gabe Cherry: 1 game played

Siu Fuimaono: 10 games played, 8 tackles, .5 TFLs, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

Chase Garbers: 11 games played, 1413 yards, 61% completion, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 90 carries for 398 yards and 1 TD

Chris Landgrebe: 31 touchbacks on 53 kickoffs

Collin Moore: 1 game played

Ben Moos: 5 games played, 1 tackle

Daniel Scott: 9 games played, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 targeting penalty

Branden Smith: 7 games played, 2 tackles

Jake Tonges: 11 games played, two tackles

It's not hard to see that while the offense had plenty of struggles on the year, Chase Garbers was the most important true freshman. That's also in part due to the small 2017 class, which had a handful of immediate contributors in Mike Saffell, Jeremiah Hawkins, and Elijah Hicks, but also had a couple guys who would need time to develop, like Cherry or PJ Poutasi.

Landgrebe handled kickoff duties for the Bears this year, and put just under 60% into the end zone for touchbacks. The Cincinnati native is someone Charlie Ragle thinks can be a weapon for the Bears going forward in the field position game.

Transfer Debuts

Cal also had eight transfers of consequence making their on field debuts

Ian Bunting: 12 games played, 17 receptions for 191 yards

Marcel Dancy: 4 games played, 14 carries for 81 yards, 1 TD

Colt Doughty: 4 games played, 3 tackles

Brandon McIlwain: 10 games played, 763 passing yards, 62% completion percentage, 2 TDs to 8 INTs, 80 carries for 402 yards, 4 TDs

Lone Toailoa: 11 games played, 7 tackles, 1 sack

Greg Thomas: 12 games played, 12-17 on field goals, 31-31 on PATs

Moe Ways: 12 games played, 31 receptions for 346 yards and 1 TD

Deon White: 11 games, 8 tackes, .5 TFL, 1 QB hurry (mostly on special team)

Of the group, either Thomas or Ways was the most positively impactful, as Thomas was far from perfect, but hit his PATs and was decent in his first full year as starter. Ways emerged because he had to, but he was still second on the team in receiving yards.

Who Still Redshirts?

All the guys under freshman and the transfers who didn't play more than four games, along with this list

Gavin Reinwald

Robby Rowell

Steve McIntosh

Johnny Adams

Parker Bosche

Slater Zellers

Louis Bickett

JH Tevis

Sam Walker

Nick Henderson

Zach Angelillo

Miles Owens

Matthew Cindric

Jasper Friis

Brandon Mello

Mainly linemen and walk-ons, as Craig was the only one of the five to play as a true freshman. Reinwald got redshirted due to there being some depth this year, and to hopefully bulk him up a few pounds, as he'll be needed next year as one of two tight ends with experience.

Also intriguing for next year is Johnny Adams, who had a knee injury that took him out before the season even began.

Either way, there'll be developmental practices for a lot of these guys to grow in the next few weeks.