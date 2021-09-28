Notebook: Injury Notes, Bimage On Coming to Cal, Coleman on NFL Lineage

Cal had their media availability Tuesday afternoon, as Justin Wilcox, OL Ben Coleman, and OLB Marqez Bimage spoke to the media in the leadup to the Bears' matchup with Washington State Saturday.

A focus for the Bears has been on defense, as a Cal defense known for their strong fundamental play has not looked the part through four games. The second half against Washington was the best the Bears have looked so far, but Wilcox still thinks the group needs to be up to a better standard for a whole game

"Rushing the quarterback, taking the ball away," Wilcox said of what the group needed to improve, "the other one I would bring up is 3rd down defense, and we haven't been up to the standard we've been in the past. There are some guys that are making progress, and those are areas we talk about all the time, how can we help the players improve in those areas, so we can get better statistics, which will ultimately lead to better defense. We've seen it in stretches, in the second half it was much more notable to see how we affected the quarterback in the pass game and also were much more competitive on the ball in coverage. If any one thing would fix it, we would do the drill and fix it.. It's not the one thing, there's some new faces, guys are getting valuable reps, and we have to do it with consistency. In order to play good defense, you can't be doing it 60 out of 70 plays, you've got to hit at a higher clip then that."

That second half saw the Bears win more of their one on one matchups, which made more of a difference in Wilcox's mind than anything else.

"It was better execution," Wilcox said, "not a lot of new calls. There's really no magic in the calls, we've got to mix it up, whether it's bringing four, which four are we bringing, some secondary pressure, linebacker pressure, Bear front, even front, we had more one on one wins. The defensive line, especially the interior defensive line, as the game went on, had some more productive rushes."

Though he didn't produce any more tackles for loss, Wilcox praised Cam Goode's pass rushing ability, which he felt ramped up in the second half as well.

"I do think Cameron Goode," Wilcox said, "especially on Saturday night and throughout the season, has been a very impactful player. Cam has consistently impacted the game, especially in the pass game, making it hard on the offense, he's playing at a real high level right now."

At the end of the day, Wilcox was still not happy about the end result of Saturday.

"Nobody is okay with losing, we don't pat ourselves on the back for good effort," Wilcox said, "Good effort and toughness is expected, that's the price of admission. We expect to win, but we're also not going to sit around and feel sorry about ourselves because Washington State is coming in and they don't care about that, nobody does.

Injuries

Cal will likely be without Kuony Deng for a significant portion of their schedule, as Wilcox noted he'll be out for at least next week, then they'll reassess after the bye week

"Kuony will be out for the near future," Wilcox said, "it's significant enough that he'll be out again (Saturday), then we'll probably need to address it week to week."

The four guys who went out with injuries during the Washington game, Nikko Remigio, Damien Moore, Jake Tonges, and Stanley McKenzie are all probable to be back.

"It's too early to tell," Wilcox did note, "on Thursday we'll have a lot better idea, we anticipate those guys being back with us."

Garbers

Cal QB Chase Garbers is leading the conference in total offense, as this is the best football Wilcox has seen him play. That said, Wilcox does believe there's still progression left for his quarterback.

"I think Chase is playing the best football of his career and I think he can play even better. In the past three weeks," Wilcox said. "Chase has thrown the ball down the field and in the intermediate range more successfully than he did in the past. He ran the ball, scrambled and had some timely runs, I still think, and he would say the same, that there's a handful of plays where he could take the next step in converting and to help us score touchdowns."

On Wilcox's own injury, the Cal head coach noted he's looking to get back to normal and presumably off crutches as soon as possible.

"I'm aiming to set a record for rehabilitation," Wilcox deadpanned.

Wazzu

Cal welcomes a Washington State team who sports the same 1-3 record as the Bears, as Wilcox has taken note of some of their skill position players.

"They run the ball, they give you more elements in the run game," Wilcox said, "it's not the same as the Wazzu with coach Leach, it's different schematics. They've got a good back, a really good slot receiver, the quarterbacks are all a little bit different, they have a really good couple tackles, they give people issues."

On defense, the Cougars have forced 12 fumbles through four games, recovering six, as their defense running to the ball shows up on the tape.

"They're getting a lot of guys (to the ball)," Wilcox said, "they play hard and get to the ball. We talk about creating takeaways and effort to the ball is the first thing you can do. They had some timely opportunistic hits and takeaways."

The quarterback position is one to watch, as Jayden de Laura has been injured and Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano has started in his stead, and Wilcox had praise for both signal-callers.

"Jayden de Laura, he's a little like a point guard," Wilcox said, "he's active and you see it even when the play isn't going, you see him bouncing around and he plays the game like a point guard, makes things happen. Jarrett, he's a little more of what you'd call traditional, big, tall, throws the ball down the field, has played a lot of college football, another talented guy."