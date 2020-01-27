Plenty happened at Haas Pavilion Sunday afternoon to make for a column. Cal took down rival Stanford thanks to a comeback from 11 points down and two late free throws from Paris Austin. It was the biggest crowd (9,168 reported attendance) the Bears have had at home in three years. The Cal Football team was in attendance with the Axe in tow. Even Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden, a friend of Mark Fox, was in attendance cheering on the Golden Bears.

This all happened, but it happened under a pall of shock and grief. Nine people passed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas Sunday. One of them was a man who influenced every player who saw the court in Haas Pavilion yesterday, Kobe Bryant.

“I grew up watching Kobe," graduate transfer guard Kareem South noted, "Kobe was one of my favorite players growing up and it was really shocking. It’s really hard to kind of absorb right now. It still doesn’t really feel real because he was such an inspiration."

"Kobe was my Jordan," Paris Austin added.

"I knew that Kobe was the one that maybe, is maybe the reason why they fell in love with basketball," head coach Mark Fox said.

It's impossible to talk about yesterday without the news of Kobe, a man who countless people invoke when they throw a balled up piece of paper into a bin. He was a man who embodied the investment that Fox talks about with his team, a player who had prodigious athletic gifts amplified by hours upon hours spent working on his craft. He was a player who wanted to have the ball in the final seconds of a game, like the situation that Austin found himself in with 17 seconds left. More importantly, he was a role model to young men, as a father advocating for women's basketball in his post-basketball life.

Anything I write here won't do Kobe Bryant's legacy justice. He transcended the game of basketball. I made friends in elementary school thanks to a shared love of the 2000 Lakers, and I wasn't the only one. I sat in the car, driving to Haas, listening to sports talk radio, as countless numbers of young men talked about their experiences watching Kobe play, how it brought their family together, how it bonded them with friends. It was a sobering reminder of the power of sport, as a catharsis for grief over someone most people didn't ever have the opportunity to meet. That's how you know someone is special.

It felt right to be around basketball Sunday. Mark Fox felt the same, as he told his team to honor Kobe with their effort. They put out the effort and came away with a win