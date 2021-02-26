Cal reconvened for day two of Spring Football, a second day with helmets prior to strapping on shoulder pads Saturday. It's a day, like in many spring practices before it, where things start to ramp up as more and more gets installed. "Today, the defense stepped it up a little bit," offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave noted, "on Wednesday things were a little more vanilla, it started to escalate today between the offense and defense, that's how we get better."

For defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, the energy surrounding the players as they ramped up was most apparent. "When I go out there," Sirmon said, "it's 'what's the culture, what's the attitude, what's the energy,' and I think that's indicative of where the program's at. We have a group of older players, our super seniors, they are not practicing like super seniors, they're practicing like they're young, energetic and eager. That's where, as a coordinator, I like to see everybody excited, everybody taking the coaching." The coaching is another piece that's ramping up for the Bears, as they've integrated two new coaches into the staff. The first of those is Keith Heyward, as the Bears' new outside linebackers coach has plenty of familiarity with Peter Sirmon, as the two worked together at Washington and USC. "Keith and I have a long history together, being at a couple different stops," Sirmon said, "Keith is a very immportant addition to what we're doing here, he's a quality person, he's a fantastic football coach, he'll help us improve recruiting with his connection to the players, and we're fortunate to have him in any capacity. He could coach a lot of positions, he's coaching outside linebackers, he could coach the secondary. Right now when we look to the position, it's all about bringing great people to the staff." The other is Geep Chryst, officially announced as the tight ends coach earlier this week. Musgrave worked with Chryst on the Denver Broncos staff in 2017 and 2018, and that prior experience has helped Chryst leap into the Bears' system. "Geep brings a wealth of experience with coaching multiple positions and being a coordinator at multiple stops," Musgrave said, "I got a lot smarter as a coach the day we hired Geep. Today's his fourth or fifth day on the job, he's jumped right in headfirst." With that, Chryst also brings an analytics background to the table, something the Bears look to take advantage of moving forward. "He's really good about the percentages associated with going for it on fourth down," Musgrave noted. "We're an aggressive outfit anyway, and our players want the opportunity to make it happen, Geep fits in with our existing philosophy anyway, and he'll provide some good data to follow going forward." There is one spot not filled on the staff, as the defensive backs post is still open. Justin Wilcox has been working with the DBs over the first couple of practices. "Right now we've got a pretty good DB coach back there," Sirmon joked, "getting those DBs right, being hard on them. We have a certain standard of playing DB here, so I hope we can play up to that standard, coach up to that standard." Wilcox being in more of the defensive meetings has been a reminder for the defensive staff to be at their best, as they look to ramp up their coaching at the same rate as the players ramp up. "What it forces you to do," Sirmon said of Wilcox being in the room, "it forces you to get better with your language in your coaching progression. He has a different perspective on our defense, because he's not in the room every single day, it's an opportunity (for us to learn) how to coach this better, and for him to be day to day with the players, they can ask him questions, and if things aren't as concise and clean for our defense, he'll have us instruct them better. It has been pretty healthy for us, because it does make us all better."

Notes